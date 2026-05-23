Centre publishes draft rules for VB-G RAM G, invites feedback ahead of July 1 rollout

The Centre on Saturday released draft rules under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G) for public consultation, ahead of the law’s rollout across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

The draft rules, framed under Section 33 and other provisions of the Act, have been placed in the public domain to allow stakeholder feedback before being finalised.

The proposed framework covers transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure beyond normative allocations, including spending for Union Territories without legislatures.

Officials in the Ministry of Rural Development said the rules are intended to establish the institutional, administrative, financial and governance framework for implementation of the Act nationwide.

They said the consultation process seeks to ensure participatory governance and enable constructive feedback from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations, and the public.

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules outline the framework for shifting from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee scheme that will replace the existing programme.

These provisions ensure ongoing work, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, the validity of e-KYC-verified job cards, and the continuation of workers' rights during the transition period until States notify the new scheme.