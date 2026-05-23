Cheetah helicopter crash in Leh puts spotlight on ageing fleet awaiting replacement

NEW DELHI: Three Indian Army officers, including a division commander, were injured after a Cheetah light helicopter crashed near Leh in Ladakh on Wednesday.

Sources said the helicopter was carrying 3 Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta and two pilots when it met with the accident during an afternoon sortie in the Ladakh sector.

“All three personnel survived the crash and are in stable condition, sources added. The two pilots sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment,” the source said.

The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The helicopter involved in the crash was a Cheetal variant, an upgraded version of the Cheetah equipped with a more powerful TM333B engine designed to improve performance in extreme high-altitude conditions.

Derived from the French-origin Alouette III helicopter, the Cheetah-Cheetal family has served as a workhorse of Indian military aviation for decades, particularly in frontier regions such as Ladakh, Siachen and Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest accident has once again drawn attention to the ageing Cheetah-Cheetal fleet and long-standing concerns over its safety record.