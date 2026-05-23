Former bureaucrats, environmentalists flag CJI's remarks on environmental activists, allege bias

A group of former civil servants from the All India and Central Services has expressed deep concern over remarks made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) during a hearing related to environmental clearances for the Pipavav Port expansion project in Gujarat.

The Constitutional Conduct Group, an association of former bureaucrats, issued a letter signed by 71 individuals, stating that the CJI’s comments were indicative of bias and prejudice, which is alarming.

The remarks were made during the appeal against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) (Western Region)’s order on November 26, 2025, which upheld the environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances for the Pipavav Port expansion project.

While the CJI indicated that the Supreme Court was not inclined to interfere with the NGT order, he made disparaging remarks about environmental litigants, saying, “Show us one project in India where environmental activists say we welcome this project; the country is progressing well, we welcome this project.”

Retired bureaucrats argue that such comments foster fear and silence among citizens. In their letter, they expressed concern that these oral remarks, although not formal, can be widely reported and might influence decisions that weaken environmental and conservation safeguards in the country, potentially swaying lower courts to adopt similar attitudes.