Hemkund Sahib Yatra begins with 6,500 pilgrims offering prayers on opening day

DEHRADUN: Amid the breathtaking snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas, the annual pilgrimage to the revered Sikh shrine of Shri Hemkund Sahib officially commenced on Saturday. Situated at an altitude of 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the shrine opened its doors to thousands of devotees, with nearly 6,500 pilgrims offering prayers on the first day.

The pilgrimage began with a grand and solemn procession carrying the Holy Guru Granth Sahib to the sanctum sanctorum. Led by the Panj Pyaras, the procession started from the base camp at 9 am. In a display of devotion, the Head Granthi carried the holy scripture on his head, accompanied by hymns sung by devotees.

Adding to the occasion, the Indian Army band performed devotional and martial tunes that echoed through the glacial valleys. The Army also played a crucial role in clearing thick snow along the difficult route to ensure safe passage for pilgrims.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust chairman Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra praised the Indian Army’s efforts.

“The service rendered by our soldiers in clearing the snow and facilitating the smooth conduct of this Yatra is truly incomparable. Their unwavering commitment, year after year, remains the backbone of this pilgrimage,” Bindra said.

The Trust chairman also appealed to pilgrims to maintain the sanctity of the high-altitude shrine by refraining from photography or videography within the complex. He further advised devotees to use the newly established Gurdwara Langar and accommodation facilities to reduce pressure on other transit points.

In recognition of their service, the Gurdwara Management Committee honoured key officials. Brigadier Batra, Commandant of the Indian Army, and Colonel Virendra Ola were presented with Siropas for the military’s efforts. Police officials, including Inspector Chitragupta and Sub-Inspector Amandeep, were also recognised for efficient crowd management.

As chants of ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ echoed through the mountains, the commencement of the Yatra reflected both spiritual devotion and the spirit of service that defines this challenging yet rewarding Himalayan pilgrimage.