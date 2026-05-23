IAF airlifts 132 NCC cadets from Manipur as highway blockades continue

GUWAHATI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted 132 NCC cadets from Imphal to Guwahati and Jorhat in Assam, as the highways in Manipur remained blocked.

The cadets underwent a flying camp in Imphal from May 11 to 20, and remained stranded there.

“Displaying exemplary coordination and commitment towards cadet safety, 132 NCC cadets…are undergoing emergency evacuation to Guwahati & Jorhat by Indian Air Force aircraft,” NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region posted on X on Saturday morning.

Shillong-based defence spokesperson Wing Commander K Panmei told the TNIE that two aircraft were used to evacuate the cadets.

“The cadets had to be airlifted due to road blockades. There was no other reason,” he further stated.

The NCC said the IAF provided timely airlift assistance to the cadets stranded in Imphal after the completion of their Air Wing NCC Camp.

“In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, cadets from Jorhat and Guwahati were unable to travel home by road. The IAF conducted a special airlift operation…The prompt support extended by IAF has provided solace and comfort to the anxious parents,” the NCC posted on X.

A Kuki organisation had announced a shutdown in Kuki areas in protest against the May 13 killings of three Thadou church leaders and the government’s failure to rescue 14 Kuki individuals, allegedly abducted in Naga areas.

Similarly, a Naga organisation had imposed an economic blockade on the highways in Naga areas as the government has not been able to rescue six Naga civilians, allegedly taken hostage by Kuki militants.

A six-member delegation of the United Naga Council, which met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, demanded that the government trace the six Naga villagers.

Singh told the Naga leaders that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He further stated that the killings of the three church leaders would also be handed over to the NIA.

The Chief Minister said that a search and rescue operation was launched on May 14 for the six Naga villagers. They were abducted on May 13.

Singh appealed to the Naga delegation to help in securing the release of the 14 Kuki civilians.

He urged all communities to extend support to the government in normalising the situation and restoring peace. He said even if people had resentment against the government, they should not resort to bandhs, blockades or shutdown, as these actions severely hit the daily wage earners and labourers.

Further, he said his task was to ensure that people from different communities could travel freely in each other’s areas.