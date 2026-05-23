Marco Rubio lands in Delhi, to meet PM Modi shortly

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, as part of his four-day visit to India.

Rubio, who landed in Kolkata earlier in the day, is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending a Quad foreign ministers conclave in New Delhi.

Rubio is scheduled to meet PM Modi shortly.

The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Missionaries of Charity in the city before heading to the national capital.

Rubio's India itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26 and also encompassing Agra and Jaipur, is being viewed as diplomatically significant for his scheduled energy talks with India and the meeting with ministers from the Quad nations.

"Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you've seen I think we're at historic levels of US production, and US export," Rubio told reporters in Miami before he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India.