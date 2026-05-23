Punjab police warn of phishing scam using ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ links as cyber fraud spreads

CHANDIGARH: As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has gained popularity, particularly among youth on social media platforms across the country, cyber criminals have been exploiting its visibility. Suspicious and virus-infected phishing links are being circulated on mobile phones across Ludhiana, prompting the Punjab Police to caution citizens against falling prey to such fraud.
Sources said cyber criminals are sending WhatsApp messages to young people inviting them to join the “Cockroach Janta Party” and making statements such as: “The country is calling for a change in the system, the time has come” and “Big opportunities for youth”, along with a link.
An advisory issued by the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate stated that since the Cockroach Janta Party has launched its membership drive on digital platforms, fraudsters have been circulating phishing links under its name. “Nowadays, links to join the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ are circulating on WhatsApp. This is not a joke, but a serious conspiracy to hack your phone and steal your money. Do not make the mistake of clicking such fake links. Be alert and careful,” it said.
To raise awareness, Ludhiana Police have also released a 42-second video on their official social media page in which officer Amarinder Singh explains how a small mistake can lead to financial loss. The video clarifies that the WhatsApp link is a phishing attempt. Once a user clicks on it—out of curiosity or emotion, their mobile phone can be hacked immediately.
Once a phone is compromised, banking details, passwords and personal data may become accessible to scammers. Using this information, cyber “thugs” can not only transfer money from bank accounts but may also take loans worth lakhs in the victim’s name.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma advised the public to avoid clicking on unknown links, warning that such actions could wipe out life savings within minutes. He also urged people not to be influenced by social media trends. He added that if someone becomes a victim of cyber fraud, they should not panic and must immediately contact the cyber helpline at 1930. Prompt reporting increases the chances of recovering the stolen funds.
Meanwhile, in a related development, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has alleged action against his social media presence, claiming that his personal Instagram account was hacked while the party’s backup account was briefly taken down before being restored.
Dipke, founder of the viral satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party, also claimed he fears arrest upon returning to India after the group’s X account was withheld in the country amid its rapid rise on social media. He is currently based in Boston, United States, and was previously associated with the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
According to screenshots shared by Dipke, he repeatedly attempted to recover his Instagram account through Meta’s recovery process but was unsuccessful. Each attempt reportedly displayed the message: “We locked your Instagram account for your safety. To recover your account, you will need to verify your identity and create a new password.”