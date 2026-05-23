Punjab police warn of phishing scam using ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ links as cyber fraud spreads

CHANDIGARH: As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has gained popularity, particularly among youth on social media platforms across the country, cyber criminals have been exploiting its visibility. Suspicious and virus-infected phishing links are being circulated on mobile phones across Ludhiana, prompting the Punjab Police to caution citizens against falling prey to such fraud.

Sources said cyber criminals are sending WhatsApp messages to young people inviting them to join the “Cockroach Janta Party” and making statements such as: “The country is calling for a change in the system, the time has come” and “Big opportunities for youth”, along with a link.

An advisory issued by the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate stated that since the Cockroach Janta Party has launched its membership drive on digital platforms, fraudsters have been circulating phishing links under its name. “Nowadays, links to join the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ are circulating on WhatsApp. This is not a joke, but a serious conspiracy to hack your phone and steal your money. Do not make the mistake of clicking such fake links. Be alert and careful,” it said.