Rubio meets PM Modi in Delhi, calls India ‘cornerstone’ of Indo-Pacific strategy, shares White House invite

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday during his first official visit to India, as the two countries seek to reset bilateral ties that have faced strain since last year.

Rubio described India as a “cornerstone” of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy and said an “America First” visa schedule prioritising business professionals will deepen economic ties with New Delhi.

“It is at the cornerstone of this important partnership between us and India, which, as I said, is an incredibly important one,” Rubio said.

“It’s the reason why I’m here on this visit -- to reaffirm those ties, to build upon them. We think in the months ahead, we’re going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and strengthening of the relationship between the two countries," he added

The US Secretary of State also announced a new “America First” visa schedule designed to prioritise business professionals and strengthen commercial engagement between the two countries.

“We’re introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals that strengthen these ties,” Rubio said, adding that the new embassy facility would help improve efficiency and support America’s diplomatic and security operations in India.

PM Modi said he was happy to receive Rubio and added that India and the US would continue to work closely for "global good."

"We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," Modi wrote on X.