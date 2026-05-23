Rubio meets PM Modi in Delhi, talks trade and security, shares White House invite

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday during his first official visit to India, as the two countries seek to reset bilateral ties that have faced strain since last year.

PM Modi said he was happy to receive Rubio and added that India and the US would continue to work closely for "global good."

"We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," Modi wrote on X.