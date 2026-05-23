Several officials under ED scanner following arrest of Punjab real estate businessman in land fraud case

CHANDIGARH: Enforcement Directorate (ED) is closely examining the role of several senior bureaucrats in Punjab, including the Director, Town and Country Planning, Chief Town Planner and other functionaries linked to the approval process of Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions for real estate projects.

The agency is also examining the role of officials in the Housing and Urban Development Department.

The scrutiny includes the Suntech City project in New Chandigarh.

The apex investigating agency arrested Ajay Sehgal, a jeweller-turned-real estate developer and promoter of the Indian Cooperative House Building Society, last night in connection with the multi-crore case involving alleged forgery of landowners’ consent letters to obtain CLU approvals for the mega housing project.

It is expected that in the coming days, senior officials of the Great Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Town and Country Planning Department might be arrested.

Sources said the investigations by the ED have also brought under scrutiny the alleged role of influential political figures across regimes, including a senior functionary linked to the present ruling regime.

The agency is also probing more than a dozen real estate projects where authorities had allegedly revoked only partial CLUs under Section 85 of the PRTPD Act instead of initiating stricter punitive proceedings under Section 90.