Uttarakhand's Ramnagar sees 39 per cent surge in tiger population

DEHRADUN: The forests of Uttarakhand have recorded a significant rise in tiger numbers, with recent joint assessments by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the state forest department showing that the Ramnagar Forest Division, adjacent to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, is now home to 93 tigers.

The figure marks an increase from 67 tigers recorded four years ago, reflecting a 38.8 per cent growth in the tiger population. Spread across nearly 44,000 hectares, the Ramnagar Forest Division has witnessed increased feline activity, with high-resolution camera traps in sensitive zones, including the Kosi Range, documenting the rise.

Forest officials attributed the increase to strict security measures, effective habitat management and a strong prey base, including deer and wild boar.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramnagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhruv Singh Martolia expressed satisfaction with the findings. "The tiger estimation for the 2025-26 cycle was conducted using advanced camera trap technology with the dedicated support of our forest personnel," Martolia stated.

"The report, which confirms the presence of 93 tigers, has been submitted to the forest department. We are currently awaiting final official validation in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), after which these figures could potentially rise further."