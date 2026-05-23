Viksit Bharat not limited to economic indicators: TN governor

"Viksit Bharat 2047" must be understood as holistic and inclusive development, said Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday.

Addressing a Youth Parliament programme in Panaji, Arlekar said the idea of a developed nation cannot be limited to economic indicators such as GDP growth, but must encompass progress in education, society, culture and governance.

The event was inaugurated by Arlekar in the presence of Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

"Viksit Bharat is not just an economic concern. It is about development in totality," Arlekar said, adding that progress in one sector alone cannot define a nation as developed.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, the former Goa politician said the goal requires balanced growth across all domains, including industry, education, social development and cultural preservation.

He said India's rich cultural and historical legacy must remain central to its development journey, stressing that advancement in arts, heritage and societal values is equally important.

Arlekar urged youth to introspect on their role in achieving the vision, asking them to consider their individual contribution over the next two decades and calling upon young citizens to actively participate in nation-building.

He also highlighted the need for more youths to enter public life, noting that trained and aware individuals can bring a fresh perspective and direction to governance.

(With inputs from PTI)