West Asia tensions, weak rupee fuel 35% surge in domestic tourism demand across India

NEW DELHI: As geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt international travel plans and the rupee weakens, Indian travellers are increasingly opting for destinations closer home, driving a surge in demand for domestic tourism.

According to industry estimates, destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Sikkim and Goa are witnessing a significant surge in bookings as travellers are avoiding trips abroad due to safety concerns and growing uncertainty. Many are giving preference to spiritual destinations such as Rishikesh, Ayodhya, Varanasi and the Buddhist circuit. The phenomenon has led to roughly 30-35 percent increase in demand for domestic destinations.

The general secretary of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) Rajiv Mehra said that ever since tensions flared up in West Asia, Indians started exploring travel options within the country.

“There is roughly an increase of 30-35 percent in domestic tourism demand. Premium domestic destinations such as Munnar, Kashmir, Kodaikanal, Shillong, Lakshadweep, Gangtok and Darjeeling are much in demand. People consider travelling within the country safer, predictable and affordable. There are multiple reasons; airfares turning expensive, safety issues as well as depreciation of Rupee,” Mehra said.

The chairperson of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) Jyoti Mayal, citing high airfare as one of the major reasons behind the trend, said that people are still sceptical of travelling to West Asia and further hence opting for destinations within comfortable reach.

“Traditional tourism destinations are gaining… Tourism in Kashmir is picking up again. People are also going to Ladakh, Kerala, and Goa. And spiritual destinations such as Rishikesh, Ayodhya, and Varanasi are most preferred for short vacations. One reason is that these places are very hot these days. Char Dham is also drawing traction. But these are for limited time periods or short holidays,” said Mayal, who earlier headed Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).

Out of nearly two crore Indians travelling abroad, west Asian countries would get 30-35 percent of them. Mehra said that about 60-70 lakh Indians were travelling to Gulf countries annually and this number had dwindled to almost zero in terms of leisure travellers.