Amit Shah says UCC will not apply to tribals; urges communities not to believe 'misinformation'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not impact tribal communities in any way and urged them not to be misled by what he called misinformation and “conspiracies” surrounding the issue.

Addressing a tribal conclave, Janjati Sanskritik Samagam, organised by the Janjati Suraksha Manch at the Red Fort grounds to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda, Shah said special provisions have been made in BJP-ruled states implementing the UCC to ensure that tribal communities remain outside its ambit.

He said a “conspiracy” was being spread that the UCC would deprive tribals of their culture, traditions and their right to live according to customary practices.

"Today, from this stage, as the home minister in the Narendra Modi government, I want to make it absolutely clear that no provision of the UCC is going to be imposed upon tribal communities or Vanvasi society," he said.

Wherever BJP governments (in states) have implemented the UCC, the Narendra Modi dispensation has ensured that all tribal communities remain outside its purview, Shah said.

The home minister urged tribal communities not to fear the proposed law and appealed to people to spread awareness in villages and forest regions.

"I want to tell everyone spreading confusion that the UCC will not interfere with the traditions and customs of any tribal or Vanvasi brother or sister," he said.

"Take this message to every village, every region, the hills and forests, and make every tribal community aware that there is no need to fear the UCC," Shah added.

Referring to Naxalism, Shah said the country is moving towards becoming free from the problem and claimed tribal development has suffered for decades due to violence.