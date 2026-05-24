'Avoid non-essential travel': India advises against travel to three African countries amid Ebola outbreak

The Union health ministry on Sunday advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan following an Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain in parts of Africa.

“In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC),” the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.