Days before Bakrid, Muslim organisations demand 'national animal' status for cow

Razvi asserted that the government should fulfil this demand immediately, as doing so would not only bring uniformity to the government's policies regarding cow slaughter across the entire nation but would also help eradicate incidents of mob lynching and other acts of oppression perpetrated in the name of cow slaughter.

Siraj Qureshi, President of the All India Qureshi Jamaat -- a prominent organisation of the Qureshi community involved in the meat trade -- said that the issue of cow sacrifice has once again become a heated topic in political circles ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), and the unfolding events in West Bengal serve as the latest example of this trend.

Openly supporting the demand to declare the cow the national animal, he affirmed that, if necessary, his organisation would seek a meeting with the prime minister in this regard.

Qureshi noted that his organisation has long been advocating for the declaration of the cow as the national animal. However, to date, no government has taken any concrete initiative in this direction.

Speaking on the matter, National General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, remarked that while the demand to declare the cow as the national animal is valid, it is the government's responsibility to act upon it with sincerity.

He asserted that the government's intent regarding the cow should be clearly reflected in its policies, ensuring a consistent approach, rather than a situation where cows are consumed without restriction in some states, while lives are taken in the name of the cow in others.

Endorsing Madani's demand, National Vice President of the Indian Union Muslim League Kausar Hayat Khan said it is technically sound and that the government should fulfil it with absolute sincerity.

When asked about Muslim organisations uniting on a common platform to forcefully raise this demand, Khan observed that this cause could only gain full momentum if all Muslim organisations came forward together.

Criticising the government's policies regarding the animal, Khan pointed out that beef is still consumed without restriction in Goa, Assam, and various northeastern states.

He highlighted the irony that most of these states are governed by the very same Bharatiya Janata Party, which, in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as now in West Bengal, adopts a divergent stance by politicising the issue of cow slaughter.