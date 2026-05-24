Dharmendra Pradhan seeks CBSE report over technical glitches, payment issues in re-evaluation process

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked the CBSE to submit a detailed report following complaints from students and parents about technical and payment-related issues during the re-evaluation process.

The minister is learnt to have taken serious note of reports of server downtime, payment gateway failures and other operational lapses, sources told PTI.

"Taking serious cognisance of complaints raised by students and parents over technical disruptions during the CBSE re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report on server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses," the source said.

Officials have been directed to explain the reasons behind the technical failures, preparedness measures and accountability of agencies involved in managing the process, they added.

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it committed to protecting the academic interests of students amid concerns over technical disruptions during the post-result verification and re-evaluation process.

In a statement, the board said more than 98.6 lakh answer sheets were evaluated under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year and students were provided the opportunity to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, followed by verification and re-evaluation as per the framework.

The board said the response to the facility has been "extremely large", with a very high number of students applying within a short span of time.

"At the same time, the Board has received feedback from some students regarding difficulties in accessing the portal during peak demand, delays in payment confirmation, and concerns after viewing scanned copies, such as blurred or missing pages, as well as doubts relating to evaluation, including unmarked or incorrectly marked responses," it said.