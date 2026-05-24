Extreme heatwave in Chhattisgarh’s Korba leads to mass bat deaths in Pali

BHOPAL: A severe heatwave accompanied by intense loo winds sweeping through the Pali region in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has caused widespread distress to both wildlife and local residents, with hundreds of bats reportedly dying due to heatstroke.

In Pali Nagar Panchayat, the extreme weather has taken a catastrophic toll on the local ecosystem, with temperatures soaring to over 43°C even before the official onset of Nautapa, the traditional nine-day peak summer period beginning on May 25.

The ecological crisis is most visible along the banks of Naukoniya Pond in Pali, a well-known sanctuary where thousands of migratory bats usually take refuge between February and March.

While nature and bird enthusiasts were initially encouraged by a significant rise in the migratory bat population this year, with hundreds seen hanging in clusters on trees along the lakeside, the extreme heat has now turned fatal.

Unable to withstand the thermal stress at around 43°C, the bats have been falling from branches in large numbers. Similar incidents of dead bats have also been reported near other large water bodies in nearby villages.

Local residents have informed the forest department, seeking immediate intervention.

The relentless heat has also severely affected agriculture in the region, with seasonal vegetable crops completely withered and scorched under the sun.

"Heatstroke caused by direct sun exposure and hot winds is a life-threatening medical emergency,” said Dr Anil Sharaf, Block Medical Officer (BMO), Pali.