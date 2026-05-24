Gurugram: Man held for mortgaging, selling luxury cars taken on rent

The Gurugram Police on Saturday said it had busted a gang accused of defrauding a man by mortgaging and selling his luxury vehicles after taking them on rent under the guise of using them for weddings and events.

The alleged mastermind, Krishna Dixit (23), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, has been arrested, police said.

Earlier, another accused linked to the gang was arrested and a Toyota Fortuner was recovered from his possession.

According to police, the complainant approached authorities on October 17, 2025, alleging that he had handed over four luxury vehicles to Dixit and his associates for rental services related to weddings and events.

Police said the accused initially gained the complainant’s trust by paying rent for one of the vehicles for a period of time before discontinuing payments.

The complainant was also allegedly persuaded to transfer nearly Rs 10 lakh online on the pretext of organising an event.

The fraud came to light after the complainant discovered that the accused had allegedly mortgaged or sold the vehicles to others. A case was subsequently registered at the New Colony police station under relevant sections.

The Sector 17 crime unit arrested Dixit on Friday, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, along with his associate Harish and other accomplices had conspired and taken luxury vehicles from the complainant on rent.

Thereafter, instead of paying rent, the accused mortgaged/sold the vehicles to other persons and also cheated the complainant of Rs 10 lakh in the name of organising a wedding event," the Gurugram Police said.

Police said Harish Khatri had been arrested earlier in the case, and a Fortuner was recovered from his possession.

The accused are being questioned to determine the full scale of the fraud, police added. Authorities also said a separate case involving theft and cheating is already registered against Krishna Dixit in Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI)