IIT experts, public sector banks roped in to fix CBSE re-evaluation portal after major payment glitches

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to restore stability to the CBSE Class XII re-evaluation system after widespread payment failures and excessive deductions, the Education Ministry has announced that experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, along with four public sector banks, will assist in overhauling the online process.

Faced with a barrage of complaints from students and parents over technical glitches and huge excess amounts being deducted during the re-evaluation process for CBSE Class XII papers on its portal, the Education Ministry on Friday announced two major corrective measures.

Experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur will assist the board in strengthening the process, while four public sector banks will help establish robust payment protocols to ensure a smooth refund mechanism.

Massive server disruption due to heavy traffic and deductions ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 67,000 instead of Rs 100 per subject were among the key issues faced by students applying for scanned marksheets on May 21 and 22. Some users also reported instances where payments lower than Rs 100 were deducted.

In a release, the Education department said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed that professors and technical experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur assist CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

“The decision has been taken following reports of technical challenges in post examination services portal of CBSE,” it said.

The expert teams will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance.