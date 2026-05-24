India’s cold-water fisheries emerge as key pillar of blue economy, with J&K leading production growth

NEW DELHI: India's cold-water fisheries sector is becoming a crucial part of the Blue Economy, with Jammu and Kashmir leading the way, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The North Eastern states have also emerged as significant contributors.

The central government has allocated over 25% of the total funds under the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) specifically for the development of cold-water fisheries.

Cold-water fisheries are practiced in high-altitude, snow-fed rivers, streams, lakes, and reservoirs with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 25°C, dissolved oxygen levels above 6 mg/L, and pH levels between 6.5 and 8.0. This sector thrives in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, as well as in the hill districts of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Together, these ecosystems span more than 533,000 square kilometers of mountainous terrain. India has identified over 278 cold-water fish species, highlighting the sector's importance for biodiversity conservation and sustainable mountain development.

Although cold-water fish account for only 3% of India's total fish production, they are emerging as a major pillar of the Blue Economy by supporting the livelihoods and nutritional needs of millions living in challenging environments while promoting sustainable mountain development.