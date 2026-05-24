India’s cold-water fisheries emerge as key pillar of blue economy, with J&K leading production growth

NEW DELHI: India's cold-water fisheries sector is becoming a crucial part of the Blue Economy, with Jammu and Kashmir leading the way, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The North Eastern states have also emerged as significant contributors.
The central government has allocated over 25% of the total funds under the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) specifically for the development of cold-water fisheries.
Cold-water fisheries are practiced in high-altitude, snow-fed rivers, streams, lakes, and reservoirs with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 25°C, dissolved oxygen levels above 6 mg/L, and pH levels between 6.5 and 8.0. This sector thrives in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, as well as in the hill districts of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Together, these ecosystems span more than 533,000 square kilometers of mountainous terrain. India has identified over 278 cold-water fish species, highlighting the sector's importance for biodiversity conservation and sustainable mountain development.
Although cold-water fish account for only 3% of India's total fish production, they are emerging as a major pillar of the Blue Economy by supporting the livelihoods and nutritional needs of millions living in challenging environments while promoting sustainable mountain development.
India’s total fish production reached 1,977,500 metric tonnes in 2024-25, marking a 106% increase since 2013-14. Inland fishing comprises around 150,000 metric tonnes of this total.
Currently, cold-water fish production is approximately 7,000 metric tonnes, with trout production alone increasing nearly 1.8 times over the past decade to about 6,000 metric tonnes in 2024-25. Species such as rainbow trout, golden mahseer, and snow trout are cultivated using specialized infrastructure, including hatcheries, raceways, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), biofloc systems, and cold chain facilities. Trout farming is generally practiced at elevations above 1,500 meters, while mahseer culture is suitable at relatively lower altitudes.
Jammu & Kashmir stands out as India's leading trout-producing region, yielding around 3,010 metric tonnes, followed by Himachal Pradesh with approximately 1,673 metric tonnes, and Uttarakhand with about 710 metric tonnes of trout production.
According to the Department of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry report, the cold-water fisheries sector has created significant livelihood opportunities. The report states that across cold-water states, 2.351 million families have received livelihood support, and 3.378 million fishers are covered under insurance schemes. Jammu & Kashmir alone has over 31,000 registered fishers and fish farmers.
The development of this sector has primarily resulted from the central government’s focus on cold-water fisheries. Under the PMMSY from 2020 to 2026, over ₹5,638.76 crore has been sanctioned specifically for cold-water states, which constitutes more than 25% of the total funds of the scheme. These investments include building 5,663 raceways, 54 trout hatcheries, 13 large RAS units, 16 medium RAS units, 36 small RAS units, nearly 4,600 ponds in the Himalayan and North Eastern regions, 293 cold storage facilities, and 8,366 transport vehicles.