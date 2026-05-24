J&K anti-terror operation intensifies after Rajouri encounter; more troops deployed

Security forces on Sunday intensified search operations and reinforced the cordon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, deploying additional troops to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, officials said.

The operation in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt was widened after a brief encounter between security personnel and suspected terrorists during an intelligence-based operation on Saturday.

"Search operations have been intensified in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla area and the cordon has been strengthened," the officials said.

Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to assist in the search for the suspected terrorists, they added.

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the area on Saturday following specific intelligence inputs on the movement of suspected terrorists.

The operation triggered a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the suspects, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the forested terrain.

Preliminary reports suggested the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, security forces also launched a search operation in the Gudha Brahmana area of Akhnoor in Jammu district following reports of suspicious movement.

Officials said a local woman alerted security personnel after spotting three to four masked individuals near her house whose activities appeared suspicious. Acting on the information, forces rushed to the area, sealed off nearby villages and launched searches to verify the inputs and trace the suspects.

(With inputs from PTI)