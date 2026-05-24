Massive glacier collapse near Badrinath triggers avalanche scare; no damage reported

DEHRADUN: A massive glacier collapse near the Kuber Parvat region, close to the sacred Badrinath Dham, triggered panic on Sunday morning. However, local authorities confirmed that the incident caused no loss of life or property, and that the Char Dham Yatra remains unaffected.
The incident occurred around 10 am in the Kanchenganga Nala area, a stretch historically identified by authorities as sensitive to glacial activity.
Viral videos on social media captured the moment, showing a substantial section of the glacier breaking away and descending into the valley below, sending up a massive plume of ice and snow dust.
While the scale of the snow cloud caused alarm, the debris remained confined to the gorge and did not reach the Badrinath National Highway.
Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjit Singh Pawar reassured the public that such events are not uncommon in the high-altitude Himalayan belt. "The Kanchenganga Nala region has been historically sensitive to glacial movements," he said.
"Fortunately, the debris did not spill onto the highway, and traffic movement remains entirely uninterrupted. The situation is fully under control, and the pilgrimage continues smoothly," Pawar added.
Local experts and residents attributed the recurring incidents to rising temperatures during the summer months. As the heat intensifies, the upper layers of glaciers lose structural integrity, leading to fissures and causing large ice shelves to slide down.
Many locals regard this as a standard, albeit dramatic, natural process during the peak summer season.
District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said the administration was maintaining a vigilant watch over the affected area. He urged the public and pilgrims to disregard rumours circulating on social media and rely solely on official communication. "The avalanche was contained within the gorge section and did not impact daily life or traffic," Kumar said in an official statement.
"We have received no reports of any damage to life or property. Local teams are constantly monitoring the terrain, and the situation remains completely normal," he added.
Despite the dramatic visuals, the Badrinath Highway remains open and travel logistics have not been affected. Pilgrims travelling to the shrine have been advised to proceed without apprehension, as authorities continue to monitor the high-altitude zones for further developments.
As of Sunday evening, the Himalayan region remained calm and the flow of devotees towards Badrinath continued as scheduled.
The Char Dham Yatra, which began on April 19, has seen significant participation, with 4,070,000 pilgrims registered by Saturday.
Official data from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department showed that 2,181,825 devotees had visited the shrines as of Sunday evening, including the newly opened Hemkund Sahib.
"The pilgrimage continues smoothly," a department spokesperson said, adding that Badrinath Dham alone welcomed 31,965 pilgrims on Sunday.