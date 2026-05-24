Massive glacier collapse near Badrinath triggers avalanche scare; no damage reported

DEHRADUN: A massive glacier collapse near the Kuber Parvat region, close to the sacred Badrinath Dham, triggered panic on Sunday morning. However, local authorities confirmed that the incident caused no loss of life or property, and that the Char Dham Yatra remains unaffected.

The incident occurred around 10 am in the Kanchenganga Nala area, a stretch historically identified by authorities as sensitive to glacial activity.

Viral videos on social media captured the moment, showing a substantial section of the glacier breaking away and descending into the valley below, sending up a massive plume of ice and snow dust.

While the scale of the snow cloud caused alarm, the debris remained confined to the gorge and did not reach the Badrinath National Highway.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjit Singh Pawar reassured the public that such events are not uncommon in the high-altitude Himalayan belt. "The Kanchenganga Nala region has been historically sensitive to glacial movements," he said.

"Fortunately, the debris did not spill onto the highway, and traffic movement remains entirely uninterrupted. The situation is fully under control, and the pilgrimage continues smoothly," Pawar added.