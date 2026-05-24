Massive outrage in J&K over alleged rape-murder of minor girl in Budgam; SIT formed to probe incident

SRINAGAR: The abduction and death of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, which police say is prima facie a case of rape and murder, has triggered widespread outrage across the Union Territory, with political parties and religious leaders demanding strict punishment for those responsible for the heinous act.

A police spokesman said at 10 pm yesterday, Police Station Budgam in central Kashmir received information regarding the disappearance of a 12-year-old minor girl, who had reportedly gone missing from her residence during the evening hours.

Acting promptly on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched a massive search operation in the area.

“During the early morning hours today, the body of the minor girl was recovered at a short distance from her residence,” the police spokesman said.

The recovery of her body triggered shock and grief in the area.

According to SSP Budgam Hariprasad K K, the body of the minor girl was recovered about 200 meters from her residence.

“All necessary medico-legal and investigative formalities were initiated. Prima facie it seems that it is a rape and murder case,” he said adding they have included relevant sections of the law in the FIR.

Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Budgam Sajad Ahmad to probe the incident.

“The investigation team is examining all possible angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and assures that the investigation shall be carried out in a fair, transparent, and professional manner,” the police official said.

The police have urged the media and members of the public to refrain from revealing the identity or photograph of the minor, as disclosure of such particulars is prohibited under law.

The rape and death a minor girl has caused widespread outrage in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the tragic murder of a young preteen girl in Budgam is both shocking & deeply distressing.

“While the appropriate agencies inquire into the circumstances of her murder, it’s also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe. I condemn this brutal attack without reservation or condition & send my sympathies to her family. May she find place in Jannat (heaven). My government will support the agencies to the fullest extent possible to ensure exemplary punishment is given to those found guilty,” he said.