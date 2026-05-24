Massive outrage in J&K over alleged rape-murder of minor girl in Budgam; SIT formed to probe incident

SRINAGAR: The abduction and death of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, which police say is prima facie a case of rape and murder, has triggered widespread outrage across the Union Territory, with political parties and religious leaders demanding strict punishment for those responsible for the heinous act.
A police spokesman said at 10 pm yesterday, Police Station Budgam in central Kashmir received information regarding the disappearance of a 12-year-old minor girl, who had reportedly gone missing from her residence during the evening hours.
Acting promptly on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched a massive search operation in the area.
“During the early morning hours today, the body of the minor girl was recovered at a short distance from her residence,” the police spokesman said.
The recovery of her body triggered shock and grief in the area.
According to SSP Budgam Hariprasad K K, the body of the minor girl was recovered about 200 meters from her residence.
“All necessary medico-legal and investigative formalities were initiated. Prima facie it seems that it is a rape and murder case,” he said adding they have included relevant sections of the law in the FIR.
Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Budgam Sajad Ahmad to probe the incident.
“The investigation team is examining all possible angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and assures that the investigation shall be carried out in a fair, transparent, and professional manner,” the police official said.
The police have urged the media and members of the public to refrain from revealing the identity or photograph of the minor, as disclosure of such particulars is prohibited under law.
The rape and death a minor girl has caused widespread outrage in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the tragic murder of a young preteen girl in Budgam is both shocking & deeply distressing.
“While the appropriate agencies inquire into the circumstances of her murder, it’s also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe. I condemn this brutal attack without reservation or condition & send my sympathies to her family. May she find place in Jannat (heaven). My government will support the agencies to the fullest extent possible to ensure exemplary punishment is given to those found guilty,” he said.
J&K Education Minister, who met the victim's family, said if such incidents continue to happen, “how can we claim that our girls and women are safe in society? I visited the family today, their pain is distressing, and the entire neighbourhood remains in shock”.
The minister urged the concerned police authorities to conduct a thorough and swift inquiry into the matter and ensure that the culprits are identified and punished as strictly as possible.
“Devastated to hear about the cold blooded murder of a 12 year old girl in Budgam. The allegations of rape just make it all the more shocking, disconcerting & unsettling. One shudders at the thought if our children are really safe,” PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.
J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the tragic incident in Budgam is deeply heartbreaking.
“Only a beast could commit such a heinous act. It is a heart-wrenching tragedy that has shaken everyone. Those involved must face the harshest punishment, and justice must be delivered without delay,” he said.
Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Lone said the allegations surrounding this crime make it even more painful & disturbing.
“No family should ever have to endure such unimaginable grief,” he said and demanded that perpetrators of such brutality must face the strictest punishment under the law.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely painful and have shaken the conscience of every human being.
“What are we becoming as a society if our children cannot even feel safe on their way to seek education and guidance? Such incidents spread fear, grief and deep anxiety among people and demand serious introspection at every level,” he said.
Mirwaiz said a thorough, transparent and time-bound investigation must be carried out, and those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice and given the strictest punishment under law.
The rape and murder of minor girl has also evoked strong condemnation from the civil society groups.