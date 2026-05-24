Poaching surge fills Bastar vacuum as Maoist decline leaves wildlife exposed

RAIPUR: For decades, the dense emerald canopies of the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh were under the influence of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), creating a no-man’s land where even the most seasoned hunters feared to tread.

However, a new and equally disturbing threat has emerged in the aftermath of the insurgency: organised poaching syndicates are now reportedly outnumbering and overpowering state forest protection teams.

Recently, in the Raja Bungalow area of Dantewada district, the forest's silence has been replaced by the crackle of deliberately lit wildfires.

Inspection revealed a brutal modus operandi. Poachers are setting hills ablaze to flush out wildlife.

As smoke thickens, panicked animals, ranging from deer and wild boar to the endangered gaur and even tigers, flee the heat only to run straight into deadly snares and "jaal" (nets) laid in clearings.

The vulnerability of the Forest Department was exposed when a small team of five forest personnel encountered a large group of approximately 150 alleged poachers.

Facing a significant numerical disadvantage, the forest staff were forced to retreat, leaving the forest and its wildlife at risk.

This is not an isolated incident. Over the past month, more than half a dozen attacks on forest personnel have been reported across the Bastar zone, with officials injured while attempting to protect wildlife in forest areas, sources said.

Chhattisgarh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Arun Pandey, however denies that such a threat or tribal community hunting exists while affirming any such challenging situation will not be allowed.