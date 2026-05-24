Punjab Police ASI shot dead by unidentified assailants in Amritsar

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants near Hamja village in the Majitha assembly constituency in Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

The body of ASI Joga Singh, bearing a gunshot injury, was found near the Fatehgarh Churian-Majithia road.

Police said the attackers fled the spot after killing the ASI.

The incident took place while the ASI was on his way to duty on a scooter and was in his uniform at the time.

Joga Singh was a resident of Ganike Bangarh village, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Suhail Mir Qasim said police received information about the body of ASI Joga Singh early Sunday.

A police team, led by the Station House Officer of Majithia police station, reached the spot soon after the information was received.

A forensic team also examined the scene, the SSP said.

Police are examining the CCTV camera footage of the nearby areas to trace the assailants.

The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital.

"We are exploring all angles, including personal enmity, road rage, or any other possible angle," said the SSP, who also visited the spot where the body was found.

(With inputs from PTI)