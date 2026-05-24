Punjab Police bust cross-border drug smuggling module, seize 28.12 kg heroin

CHANDIGARH: The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Ferozepur has busted a cross border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four accused persons and the recovery of 28.12 kg heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in drug money from their possession.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday that those arrested have been identified as Bagicha Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Boghi Wala village in Guru Har Sahai, Sajan, a resident of Araiyan Wala village, and Chhinder Pal Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Lakha Singh Wala in Ferozepur.
Apart from recovering the heroin, the police team also impounded a Hyundai Creta car being used to smuggle narcotics.
Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had tasked the arrested accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory.
He said that further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case and dismantle the entire cross border drug smuggling network.
Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh said that a reliable input was received regarding suspects Bagicha Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Sajan and Chhinder Pal alias Rinku having retrieved a consignment of heroin delivered from across the border a few days ago.
Inputs further revealed that, on the instructions of their handlers, they were en route to deliver the consignment to another party, he said, adding that acting swiftly, the police team intercepted the suspects in the Guru Har Sahai area and recovered 28.12 kg heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in drug money from their possession.
He said that the arrested accused were promised huge payments by their handlers. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, he added.
In this regard, a case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station SSOC Fazilka.