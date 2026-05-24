Punjab Police bust cross-border drug smuggling module, seize 28.12 kg heroin

CHANDIGARH: The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Ferozepur has busted a cross border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four accused persons and the recovery of 28.12 kg heroin and Rs 9.5 lakh in drug money from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday that those arrested have been identified as Bagicha Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Boghi Wala village in Guru Har Sahai, Sajan, a resident of Araiyan Wala village, and Chhinder Pal Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Lakha Singh Wala in Ferozepur.

Apart from recovering the heroin, the police team also impounded a Hyundai Creta car being used to smuggle narcotics.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had tasked the arrested accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory.