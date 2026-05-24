Three injured as inmates go on rampage at Kapurthala jail; rods, sticks, mobile phones seized

CHANDIGARH: Three inmates were injured after a clash broke out among prisoners at the high-security Central Jail in Kapurthala late on Saturday night, triggering chaos inside Barrack 4 as inmates brandished iron rods and sticks and climbed onto the jail rooftop.

Punjab Police on Sunday said normalcy had been restored after police and jail authorities lobbed teargas shells and carried out a cane charge to bring the situation under control.

Sources said iron rods, sticks and mobile phones were seized from hardened inmates who ran amok following the clash inside the jail. Police used teargas shells and grenades to rein in the inmates and bring them back to their barracks. While two inmates sustained injuries during the clash, another was injured after being hit by a teargas shell. No police personnel or jail staff were injured.

There are around 4,000 inmates lodged in the Kapurthala jail.

A senior police officer said jail authorities initially tried to intervene and prevent the inmates from fighting. However, the inmates attempted to manhandle and scuffle with officials. Police said an FIR would be registered in connection with the incident.

Videos of the violence went viral on social media, showing small fires inside the jail premises and inmates walking on the rooftop carrying sticks and rods while recording videos on mobile phones.

The videos also showed vandalised sections of the jail, with fires at several places and damaged walls and boundaries. While some inmates claimed there had been a jailbreak and that shots had been fired, police denied the allegations and said no inmate had escaped and no gunshots were fired during the incident.

Security personnel remained deployed at the jail until the early hours of Sunday as police and jail authorities worked to restore order. It took several hours for the Kapurthala police and jail administration to bring the situation under control.

Police said normalcy returned to the jail complex after an hour long operation conducted around 2 am on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora, said all inmates had been brought back to their barracks and the situation was now under control.