Turf war erupts between Uttarakhand STF, Drug Administration over alleged illicit drug units

DEHRADUN: A bitter bureaucratic standoff has erupted in Uttarakhand, with the Special Task Force (STF) and the Drug Administration Department at loggerheads over the handling of illicit drug manufacturing units linked to a counterfeit medicines racket.

The conflict follows the STF’s recent crackdown on an alleged online network selling spurious medicines. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals accused of running an illicit online pharmaceutical racket.

During interrogation, one of the accused, Gaurav Tyagi, confessed that he and his brother, Mayank alias Monty, were manufacturing counterfeit drugs of various brands at a factory in Bhagwanpur, Haridwar.

According to the STF, the duo operated a Facebook page under the name ‘S.K. Healthcare’ and sold branded medicines at heavily discounted prices.

Acting on the leads, the STF conducted raids at the associated manufacturing facilities. However, the Drug Administration Department has challenged the action, claiming its inspections found no wrongdoing.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Assistant Drug Controller, defended the facilities in question.

“Our drug inspectors accompanied the STF team to both locations,” Kumar said. “In Kotdwar, our inspector found nothing incriminating. The STF collected samples based solely on suspicion. In Haridwar as well, no illegal activity was detected. The factory is entirely legitimate and has held a valid licence since 2023. Our team’s inputs indicate that the STF found nothing there either.”

The STF rejected the claims, with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh stating that the agency had followed due legal procedure throughout the operation.