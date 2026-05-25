187 social media accounts blocked, 3,200 posts taken down over 'sensitive, violent' content: Manipur DGP

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh on Monday said that as many as 187 social media pages and accounts have been blocked for sharing allegedly sensitive, violent and communal posts since June 2023.

The DGP also said around 5,406 problematic social media posts have been identified, out of which 3,200 were taken down.

Singh said the action was taken in coordination with the state IT Department and the Centre's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Speaking at a programme in which 477 police vehicles, including armoured cars and two-wheelers, were flagged off by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh at the 1st Manipur Rifles Ground, the DGP said, "Since June 1, 2023, a total of 5,406 sensitive, violent and communal posts were identified, and around 3,200 posts were taken down in coordination with the state IT department and MeitY. A total of 187 pages and accounts were also blocked."

The DGP said prevention, monitoring and verification of fake news and misinformation were needed to ensure public order.

"The social media outreach of Manipur Police, which clears doubts and issues clarifications, has also expanded significantly. Its Facebook followers have increased to 79,000 and X followers to 27,000," the officer said.

"When I took charge as the DGP of Manipur Police in June 2023, the state was passing through one of the most difficult and challenging times in its history due to the violence between two communities," he said.