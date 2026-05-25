Air India Express flight suffers major damage after runway edge hit; aborts Muscat take-off

NEW DELHI: In an incident that has now come to light, a major mishap was averted on an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Kannur on May 15 after the aircraft hit the edge of the runway and the take-off was aborted.

The Boeing 737 NG aircraft, a 189-seater, sustained major damage and remains grounded at Muscat airport.

According to a source familiar with the matter, flight IX-712 was preparing for take-off around 9 pm local time.

“Any aircraft has to be aligned at the centre of the runway during take-off. However, the plane was positioned to the right. While accelerating for take-off, it hit several lights embedded along the runway edge. The aircraft also suffered damage due to the impact. The cockpit crew then aborted the take-off,” the source said.

No passengers were injured in the incident.

“All passengers were deplaned after the incident and later flown to Kannur on an alternate aircraft. The plane is still grounded at Muscat airport,” the source added. The aircraft is reported to have suffered heavy damage.

Passengers reportedly reached Kannur over 12 hours later.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was informed about the incident immediately, the source said. Investigations are currently being carried out by the Oman Transport Safety Bureau (OTSB).