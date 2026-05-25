Air India Express flight suffers major damage after runway edge hit; aborts Muscat take-off

NEW DELHI: In an incident that has now come to light, a major mishap was averted on an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Kannur on May 15 after the aircraft hit the edge of the runway and the take-off was aborted.
The Boeing 737 NG aircraft, a 189-seater, sustained major damage and remains grounded at Muscat airport.
According to a source familiar with the matter, flight IX-712 was preparing for take-off around 9 pm local time.
“Any aircraft has to be aligned at the centre of the runway during take-off. However, the plane was positioned to the right. While accelerating for take-off, it hit several lights embedded along the runway edge. The aircraft also suffered damage due to the impact. The cockpit crew then aborted the take-off,” the source said.
No passengers were injured in the incident.
“All passengers were deplaned after the incident and later flown to Kannur on an alternate aircraft. The plane is still grounded at Muscat airport,” the source added. The aircraft is reported to have suffered heavy damage.
Passengers reportedly reached Kannur over 12 hours later.
India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was informed about the incident immediately, the source said. Investigations are currently being carried out by the Oman Transport Safety Bureau (OTSB).
According to The Aviation Herald, a website tracking aviation incidents globally, the OTSB said, “Prior to taking off from Runway 26L, the flight crew entered to line up from E7 taxiway for takeoff at the right shoulder of the runway and following the right edge runway lights. They went through over many lights that had been damaged. The crew rejected the take-off after hearing a big bang and master caution electric light in the cockpit. After that a complete hydraulic leak occurred from system A with a flat tyre. The crew and passenger disembarked the aircraft safely on the runway.”
Confirming the incident, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “We are actively engaging with the Oman Transport Safety Bureau in investigating the incident involving our aircraft on 15 May at Muscat Airport. Further updates may be issued when appropriate by the relevant authorities. We provided an alternative aircraft and accommodation where required to all impacted guests to facilitate their journeys to Kannur.”
The airline did not provide details regarding the extent of the damage to the aircraft.