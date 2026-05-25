Amit Shah begins multi-state border security review tour

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin an extensive tour of India’s border regions from Monday night, with the Centre intensifying its focus on frontier security and preparedness amid evolving security challenges.
The multi-state visit, spanning key border states along India’s western and eastern frontiers, will see Shah assess the security architecture, review operational readiness and push for greater coordination among agencies responsible for safeguarding the country’s borders.
According to sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the first leg of the tour will begin in Rajasthan, where the Home Minister is scheduled to arrive in Bikaner on Monday night.
On May 26, Shah will visit the Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Sanchu along the India Pakistan border to interact with personnel deployed in the sector.
The visit is aimed at giving the Home Minister first hand insight into the operational challenges faced by troops stationed in difficult and remote terrain.
Officials said Shah will review deployment patterns, surveillance mechanisms and border management systems while interacting directly with BSF personnel on the ground.
During his Rajasthan visit, Shah is also expected to inaugurate several welfare initiatives for security personnel. The measures are aimed at improving living and working conditions for troops serving in harsh border areas and form part of the government’s broader effort to boost the morale of frontline forces.
Later in the day, the Home Minister will chair a high level security review meeting in Bikaner. The meeting is expected to be attended by senior MHA officials, top BSF officers, representatives of the Rajasthan government, and administrative and police officials from the state’s five border districts.
Discussions during the meeting are likely to focus on strengthening coordination mechanisms, improving intelligence sharing systems and enhancing measures to counter cross border threats and infiltration attempts.
Following the Rajasthan leg, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on May 29 to review the security situation along another sensitive stretch of the India Pakistan border.
Officials said he is expected to inspect a BSF border outpost and visit the strategically important Harami Nala area in the Rann of Kutch, which has long been considered vulnerable because of its difficult terrain and history of infiltration attempts.
Officials said the Gujarat visit underlines the Centre’s emphasis on maintaining heightened vigilance in sensitive border zones and ensuring that security forces are equipped to respond to emerging threats.
Shah’s itinerary will then take him to Tripura on June 5, where he will review security arrangements along the India Bangladesh border.
The northeastern region faces distinct challenges, including illegal crossings, smuggling and cross border criminal activity, making periodic assessments and enhanced coordination critical for effective border management.
Around mid June, the Home Minister is also expected to visit West Bengal, another key state sharing a long international boundary with Bangladesh. During the visit, Shah is likely to assess the prevailing security situation and review ongoing efforts to strengthen surveillance and enforcement mechanisms along the border.
Officials said the multi-state tour forms part of the Centre’s broader strategy to reinforce border security through regular monitoring, infrastructure upgrades and improved coordination among central and state agencies.
The visits are also intended to ensure direct engagement with personnel deployed in border areas so that policy decisions are informed by operational realities on the ground.
Sources indicated that the exercise could lead to a renewed push for the modernisation of border infrastructure, deployment of advanced surveillance systems and expansion of welfare measures for security personnel, as India continues to prioritise robust and responsive border management across vulnerable frontier regions.