Amit Shah begins multi-state border security review tour

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin an extensive tour of India’s border regions from Monday night, with the Centre intensifying its focus on frontier security and preparedness amid evolving security challenges.

The multi-state visit, spanning key border states along India’s western and eastern frontiers, will see Shah assess the security architecture, review operational readiness and push for greater coordination among agencies responsible for safeguarding the country’s borders.

According to sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the first leg of the tour will begin in Rajasthan, where the Home Minister is scheduled to arrive in Bikaner on Monday night.

On May 26, Shah will visit the Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Sanchu along the India Pakistan border to interact with personnel deployed in the sector.

The visit is aimed at giving the Home Minister first hand insight into the operational challenges faced by troops stationed in difficult and remote terrain.

Officials said Shah will review deployment patterns, surveillance mechanisms and border management systems while interacting directly with BSF personnel on the ground.

During his Rajasthan visit, Shah is also expected to inaugurate several welfare initiatives for security personnel. The measures are aimed at improving living and working conditions for troops serving in harsh border areas and form part of the government’s broader effort to boost the morale of frontline forces.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will chair a high level security review meeting in Bikaner. The meeting is expected to be attended by senior MHA officials, top BSF officers, representatives of the Rajasthan government, and administrative and police officials from the state’s five border districts.