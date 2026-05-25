‘Biggest mistake’: Dissent grows in J&K Congress over continued ties with NC

SRINAGAR: The dissent in the Congress is growing over its continued alliance with the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with several leaders questioning the decision.

The infighting surfaced after ex-J&K Congress chief Viqar Rasool launched a scathing attack on the alliance, calling it the “biggest mistake” committed by the party ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections.

“Congress workers have gained nothing from supporting the NC-led government. The NC government is nearing two years, but there is no benefit either for the Congress or for its grassroots workers,” said Viqar, who was removed from the post of J&K Congress chief ahead of Assembly polls in UT in 2024. He took a swipe at two senior Congress leaders, including president J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, alleging that the interests of 90 constituencies were sacrificed for two constituencies and protocol politics.