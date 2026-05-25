‘Biggest mistake’: Dissent grows in J&K Congress over continued ties with NC

SRINAGAR: The dissent in the Congress is growing over its continued alliance with the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with several leaders questioning the decision.
The infighting surfaced after ex-J&K Congress chief Viqar Rasool launched a scathing attack on the alliance, calling it the “biggest mistake” committed by the party ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections.
“Congress workers have gained nothing from supporting the NC-led government. The NC government is nearing two years, but there is no benefit either for the Congress or for its grassroots workers,” said Viqar, who was removed from the post of J&K Congress chief ahead of Assembly polls in UT in 2024. He took a swipe at two senior Congress leaders, including president J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, alleging that the interests of 90 constituencies were sacrificed for two constituencies and protocol politics.
Vikar accused the NC government of betraying public trust by failing to fulfil election promises and guarantees made during the Assembly campaign. He also alleged that NC helped BJP secure a Rajya Sabha seat instead of supporting Congress, allegedly at the behest of Amit Shah. The ex-PCC chief urged the Congress high command to reconsider its alliance with the NC, saying the arrangement was no longer in the party’s interest.
Backing Vikar, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga alleged that a conspiracy within the party led to Vikrar’s removal as JKPCC chief ahead of 2024 Assembly elections. “Some leaders misled Rahul Gandhi and pushed for a leadership change to facilitate an alliance with the NC,” he alleged.
According to Monga, Congress could have secured 12 to 15 Assembly seats had it contested alone. “Instead, the party was reduced to just six seats after an alliance with NC. “Congress was in a strong position before the elections, but the alliance damaged the party’s prospects,” he added.