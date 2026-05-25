CBI to take over Twisha Sharma death case after SC's recommendation

The probe into the death of Twisha Sharma is set to be handed over to the CBI, with the agency already dispatching a team to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation, officials said on Monday.

Twisha, a 33-year-old model-turned-actor, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. The CBI will take over the case from the state police and gather all evidence and documents linked to the investigation.

Hearing the matter on Monday, the Supreme Court said it would ensure a fair, independent, and impartial probe into the case.

Police had earlier registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and Giribala Singh.

The top court took note of the solicitor general’s submission that he would raise the matter with authorities to facilitate an immediate CBI takeover.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.

Twisha’s family has alleged that harassment by her in-laws drove her to death, while her in-laws have claimed she struggled with drug addiction.

(With inputs from PTI)