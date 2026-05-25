Centre’s steps on Ladakh positive but more needs to be done, says Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: Activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described recent talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre as a “positive step”, while cautioning that genuine trust in the Union Territory would depend on concrete action on unresolved issues linked to last year’s protests and institutional disputes.

In his reported remarks, the activist from Ladakh, who was part of the delegation, said optimism had increased following the latest meeting between Ladakh leaders and a sub-committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, but added that the Centre’s intentions would ultimately be judged by decisions taken in the coming weeks.

He warned that tensions in Ladakh had escalated sharply in recent months, raising fears of deepening communal and regional divisions. According to Wangchuk, the atmosphere had become so strained that he feared Ladakh could slide towards unrest similar to that seen in Manipur.

“Last week was very negative. There was conflict everywhere. I thought Ladakh would become another Manipur; it was heading in that direction,” he said.

Wangchuk noted that the recent discussions had somewhat altered his outlook after a period of disappointment, particularly following his detention earlier this year. “This meeting has made some difference... Otherwise, I was very disappointed,” he said.

However, Wangchuk argued that assurances of “trust-building” and “meaningful dialogue” had yet to translate into reality on the ground. He claimed divisions had intensified across communities in Leh and Kargil, with growing friction among both Buddhists and Muslims.