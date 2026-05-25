Chhattisgarh’s Kopra Reservoir emerges as biodiversity model after Ramsar recognition

RAIPUR: Kopra Reservoir, Chhattisgarh's first designated Ramsar site in Bilaspur district, has emerged as an inspiring model for embodying the core spirit of the International Day for Biological Diversity 2026—“Local Action, Global Impact”.

With environmental conservation, biodiversity preservation, and community-driven climate action—the reservoir showcases how localised ecological efforts can resonate on a global scale.

In the quiet hours of the morning, the tranquil landscape of Kopra comes alive with the melodious chirping of migratory birds blending with the daily routines of local villagers. For years, this vital wetland has served as the socio-economic and ecological backbone of the region, supporting livelihoods through fisheries and agriculture while maintaining the local environmental equilibrium.

"Securing international Ramsar recognition for Kopra Reservoir is a matter of immense pride for Chhattisgarh. Our government remains fully committed to strengthening biodiversity and wetland conservation”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister.

The state government has significantly accelerated initiatives aimed at wetland development, wildlife protection, and intensive afforestation. Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap emphasised that the state's rich biodiversity is an invaluable heritage. He noted that the revival of the Kopra Reservoir proves that when governance aligns with community resolve, it secures a sustainable future for generations to come.