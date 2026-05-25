China urges India to avoid hosting Tibetan 'political activities' ahead of Dharamsala oath ceremony

China has urged India to "refrain" from providing a platform for "Tibetan independence" activities and to avoid interfering in the reincarnation process of the Dalai Lama.
The diplomatic warning comes ahead of May 27, when Penpa Tsering is scheduled to take his oath of office in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, for a second five-year term as the Sikyong (political leader) of the 17th Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The 14th Dalai Lama is expected to attend the ceremony.
In a social media post on X, Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, asserted Beijing's authority over the succession process.
"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama follows long-established religious rituals and historical conventions that have, for centuries, required the approval of China’s central government," Yu wrote, adding that the 14th Dalai Lama himself was recognized through this process. "The issue of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is purely an internal matter of China and should not be subject to external interference."
Dismissing the legitimacy of the Tibetan leadership in exile, the spokesperson stated: "The so-called ‘Central Tibetan Administration’ is not recognized by any sovereign country, and its leadership has neither the legitimacy to represent the Tibetan people nor the authority to make claims regarding the reincarnation process."
Yu reminded New Delhi of its past diplomatic stances, stating, "India has made clear commitments on issues relating to Tibet. It is sincerely hoped that India will continue to honor these commitments... Such an approach would contribute positively to the overall stability and constructive development of our bilateral ties."
Tsering, the incumbent Sikyong, bypassed a final round of voting by securing a decisive victory in the preliminary elections held in February.
According to the CTA Election Commission, Tsering secured 61.025% of the total votes. Under Article 67(4) of the CTA Election Rules and Regulations, if a candidate secures more than 60% of the vote in the preliminary round, they are automatically declared elected without requiring a final runoff. The Commission also announced results for the members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.
The geopolitical friction highlights a long-standing dispute over who controls the selection of the next spiritual leader.
Last year, on his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, announced that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue, firmly reiterating that Beijing would play no role in finding his successor. He designated the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation, in consultation with his office.
"No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," a statement from the Dalai Lama’s office had declared. This mirrored his 2011 decree, which cautioned that "no recognition or acceptance should be given to a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People’s Republic of China."
Born in 1967 in Bylakuppe, Karnataka—home to one of India's largest Tibetan refugee communities—Penpa Tsering has a long career in Tibetan governance.
He topped his Class 12 merit list at the Central School for Tibetans in Bylakuppe before graduating in Economics from Madras Christian College in Chennai. During his college years, he served as the general secretary for both the Tibetan Freedom Movement and the Nigeria-Tibet Friendship Association.
Tsering was later elected to the 12th and 13th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, serving two terms as Speaker from 2008 to 2016. He also served as the executive director of the Tibetan Parliamentary and Research Centre in Delhi between 2001 and 2008. After narrowly losing the 2016 Sikyong election to Lobsang Sangay, Tsering won his first term as political leader in the 2021 general elections, securing 34,324 votes in the final round.