China urges India to avoid hosting Tibetan 'political activities' ahead of Dharamsala oath ceremony

China has urged India to "refrain" from providing a platform for "Tibetan independence" activities and to avoid interfering in the reincarnation process of the Dalai Lama.

The diplomatic warning comes ahead of May 27, when Penpa Tsering is scheduled to take his oath of office in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, for a second five-year term as the Sikyong (political leader) of the 17th Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The 14th Dalai Lama is expected to attend the ceremony.

In a social media post on X, Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, asserted Beijing's authority over the succession process.

"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama follows long-established religious rituals and historical conventions that have, for centuries, required the approval of China’s central government," Yu wrote, adding that the 14th Dalai Lama himself was recognized through this process. "The issue of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is purely an internal matter of China and should not be subject to external interference."