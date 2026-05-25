Congress finds faults with $500 bn US import targets

He also questioned why the Modi government had agreed to record imports from the US when the PM had on record asked citizens to cut down on domestic fuel consumption and overseas travel to save foreign exchange. Will this surge in imports not further cause the rupee to depreciate? he further asked.

“At 5:37 PM IST on May 10, 2025, it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who first made the announcement of the ceasefire that brought Operation Sindoor to an unexpected halt. He had claimed that it was intervention by President Trump that made the ceasefire possible,” Ramesh said on X. On May 21, 2026, Rubio was again the very first to announce that the president of Venezuela would be visiting India next week, Ramesh said.