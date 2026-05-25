CPM says Congress approach does not help strengthen unity among secular forces against RSS-BJP

NEW DELHI: A day after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) criticised the Congress for extending support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, another INDIA bloc ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), on Monday also targeted the grand old party.

It said the Congress’ approach did not help strengthen unity among secular forces against the RSS-BJP.

CPM general secretary MA Baby said the Congress’ conduct was “not helpful” in building cohesion among opposition parties for a united fight against the RSS-BJP, which he described as “the need of the hour”.

He also accused the party of making “baseless allegations” against the Left during the Kerala Assembly elections.

“The attitude of the Congress towards other opposition parties does not help build the unity of secular forces in a united fight against the RSS-BJP, which is the need of the hour,” said Baby.

He added that elections should be fought with dignity and decorum, but alleged that the Congress had not maintained such standards. He also condemned what he described as baseless allegations by the Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, regarding a CPM-BJP “deal” in Kerala.