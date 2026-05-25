DGCA issues Ebola SOP for airlines flying into India from Congo, Uganda amid health concerns

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday night issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in connection with the Ebola disease for all airlines entering India from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air are among the 13 airlines which carry passengers (directly or indirectly) from DRC while IndiGo and Air India figure among the 17 airlines which ferry passengers (directly or indirectly) from Uganda. The rest are foreign airlines.

The directives, which have to be complied by all airlines mandatorily, are being issued to prevent the potential transmission of the Ebola disease and to ensure public safety, the DGCA said.

Before deboarding at Indian airports, all airlines must ensure mandatory filing and collection of the Self Declaration Form (SDF) from all passengers originating from or transiting through the affected countries.

It has mandated broadcast of these specific announcements in-flight by the airlines.

“In view of the current threat of Ebola disease in certain countries, any traveler who has fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and bleeding should report immediately to the airline crew and at the immigration/medical unit on arrival. This is important for early diagnosis for prompt management and preventing spread.”

Passengers and crew, irrespective of nationality, need to fill the SDF and hand it over to the immigration/designated counter, it said.

“In case any of these symptoms develop within 21 days of arrival in India, the traveler should seek medical assistance from the designated hospitals and also inform the airport health office,” the directive added.