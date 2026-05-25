ECI appoints senior bureaucrat Neelam Meena as West Bengal's new Chief Electoral Officer

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Neelam Meena as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, following the state government’s decision to elevate former CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the Chief Secretary.

Meena, a 1998-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, replaces Agarwal, a 1990-batch officer, who recently took charge as the state’s top bureaucrat after presiding over the conduct of the Assembly elections.

Following Agarwal’s appointment as Chief Secretary, the West Bengal government forwarded a panel of three senior IAS officers to the ECI for consideration for the post of CEO.

Besides Meena, the shortlist included 2006-batch IAS officer Tanmay Chakrabarty and 2007-batch officer Moumita Godara Basu.

In a communication addressed to Chief Secretary Agarwal, the ECI said it had approved Meena’s appointment as the new Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal.

“The Commission has approved the name of Neelam Meena for appointment as the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, in place of Manoj Kumar Agarwal, IAS,” the poll body said.

The ECI directed the state government to ensure that Meena assumes charge immediately and asked for a compliance report within a week.

The Commission also clarified that Meena must relinquish all responsibilities she currently holds under the West Bengal government before taking over as CEO.

It further stated that, during her tenure in the post, she would not hold any additional charge under the state government, except for being designated Principal Secretary in charge of the Election Department at the state secretariat.

Currently serving as Principal Secretary of the Consumer Affairs Department, Meena brings extensive administrative experience to the role.

Over the course of her career, she has served as District Magistrate of Hooghly and as Chief Executive Officer of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority.

She has also held key positions in the state’s Youth Services and Environment departments. Meena has additionally completed a five-year central deputation, during which she worked with the Tea Board and the Union Ministry of Rural Development.