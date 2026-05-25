Ensure amenities, transport during NEET UG re-exam amid heatwave: Union Minister Pradhan tells States

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wrote to the heads of all States and Union Territories, urging them to provide adequate transportation facilities and essential amenities at all examination centres during the NEET UG re-examination on June 21.

He also directed them to ensure that the examination is conducted in a secure and smooth manner.

More than 22 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the re-test of the national medical entrance examination. The original examination held on May 3 was cancelled after it allegedly emerged that the question papers had been leaked in advance.

In his communication addressed to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators, Pradhan wrote, “In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates."

"These may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans/coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply and portable toilets, wherever required.”