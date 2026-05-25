Ensure amenities, transport during NEET UG re-exam amid heatwave: Union Minister Pradhan tells States

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wrote to the heads of all States and Union Territories, urging them to provide adequate transportation facilities and essential amenities at all examination centres during the NEET UG re-examination on June 21.
He also directed them to ensure that the examination is conducted in a secure and smooth manner.
More than 22 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the re-test of the national medical entrance examination. The original examination held on May 3 was cancelled after it allegedly emerged that the question papers had been leaked in advance.
In his communication addressed to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators, Pradhan wrote, “In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates."
"These may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans/coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply and portable toilets, wherever required.”
Emphasising that the well being of students was of paramount importance, the Education Minister also directed all State governments to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the day of the examination.
Pradhan also sought cooperation from all States for the smooth, fair and successful conduct of the re-test.
An official release stated, “Pradhan expressed confidence that all States would extend their full cooperation to ensure that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination is conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner.”
NCERT yet to release Class IX Hindi textbooks two months into academic year
It has been two months since the commencement of the 2026 academic year, but the NCERT Hindi textbooks for Class IX are still unavailable for three subjects, causing hardship to students.
The Mathematics, Science and Hindi textbooks are yet to be released. In the case of English-medium textbooks for Class IX, all books are available except Social Science.
The NCERT confirmed that the books were not yet available. Asked about the delay, NCERT Director Dinesh P. Saklani told this newspaper, “The textbooks were released in April. Since they were initially prepared in English, they had to be translated. The translation process has commenced and the Hindi version will be made available shortly.”