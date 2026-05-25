Ganga flood control chief to be moved to Central agency

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Jalshakti has initiated administrative and institutional changes ahead of the monsoon in 2026 to advance its goal of achieving “zero casualties and minimal property damage” during flood season.

As part of this process, the Chairman of the Ganga Flood Control Commission will be relocated from its headquarters in Patna to serve as a member (floods) in the Central Water Commission in New Delhi, under the overall oversight of the Chairman of the CWC, who is also the ex-officio Secretary to the Government of India.

Along with him, the Member (Planning) of the Ganga Flood Control Commission will transition to the role of Chief Engineer (Flood Appraisal) in the CWC in New Delhi.

A senior officer involved in the development justified this change by highlighting a shift in strategy.

“This represents a shift from a reactive relief approach to a proactive one. It will further strengthen the government’s focus on prevention-based disaster management”, he stated.

Another officer familiar with the situation suggested that relocating to Delhi could enhance coordination efforts before the monsoon season. However, he noted that, with all Gangetic plains now under ruling BJP governance, the states are likely more agreeable to the move from Patna to Delhi. In the past, states like Bengal and Bihar might not have supported this shift even if Centre wanted it.