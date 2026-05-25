Girls should not give up on education due to lack of gender-segregated toilets, sanitary napkins: SC

It had issued a slew of directions to all states and UTs to ensure that these facilities were provided in schools irrespective of whether they were government-run, aided or private.

On Monday, the law officer referred to the summary of compliance with the directions issued by the top court in its verdict.

"Are you collecting data from all the states?" the bench asked.

Dave said the Centre has collected data of roughly two to two-and-a-half months from the states.

The bench said the Centre should proceed further to see that directions issued by the apex court were effectively complied with in letter and spirit.

"The Union should keep guiding all the states in this regard. The Union should periodically keep collecting the necessary data and information from all the states as regards due compliance of our directions," the bench said.

The top court said it would keep monitoring the compliance of directions every three months.

It said the Centre would furnish a fresh report of further progress in the matter every three months.

One of the advocates referred to an interim application filed in the matter and said that in its verdict, the apex court has used the word "oxo-biodegradable" sanitary napkins, which he claimed was counterproductive to the environment.

The bench told the advocate to bring it to the notice of the law officer.

"Look into the interim application and take necessary steps," the bench told Dave.

The top court posted the matter for reporting further compliance on September 1.

It directed all the states to furnish their status reports to the Centre by August 15.

"There shall not be any lapse on the part of any of the states in furnishing the status reports to the Union," the bench said.

It said the Ministry of Education would be the nodal ministry for the purpose of filing all further compliance reports in the matter.

In its January 30 verdict, the top court had said, "The right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to menstrual health. Access to safe, effective and affordable menstrual hygiene management measures helps a girl child attain the highest standard of sexual and reproductive health."