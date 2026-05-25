IIT Madras deputes technical team to help CBSE fix post-result portal glitches

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed the Indian Institutes of Technology to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in resolving persistent technical glitches in its post-result services portal, Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Monday said it had deputed a special technical team to Delhi to investigate the issues and recommend both immediate and long-term fixes.

Responding to queries from this reporter, an IIT Madras spokesperson said that “a couple of faculty/staff” with experience in handling large-scale web portals and related hardware and software infrastructure would be sent to support CBSE.

“Their primary role is to perform a root-cause analysis and suggest quick remedies, if needed, followed by long-term solutions that will ensure a robust platform for the children,” the spokesperson said.

The institute said the duration of the engagement would depend on the nature of the problems identified and that the team would remain associated with the project “till the platform becomes robust”.