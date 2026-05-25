‘Incompetent and useless’: Kejriwal attacks Pradhan over CBSE row

Referring to previous controversies surrounding competitive examinations, he added, “First NEET and now CBSE. Pradhan does not deserve to be the education minister for even a day.”

Kejriwal said students of Classes 10 and 12 were under severe stress, with parents equally distressed over the situation. He urged authorities to reduce revaluation fees and ensure a manual and time-bound review process so that students could secure college admissions without delay.

“Children have demanded revaluation; the revaluation fee should be reduced, so that it can be a manual and speedy revaluation, so that they can secure admissions into colleges promptly,” he said.

The AAP leader also cited complaints regarding technical glitches in the online system. Sharing an example, he said a friend had informed him that the online portal was malfunctioning and that scanned answer sheets appeared blurred.

“The children of our country cannot be subjected to trauma because of an incompetent and useless education minister. The least Modi can do is immediately sack the education minister,” Kejriwal said.

The Education Ministry on Sunday said the CBSE would engage experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur to address technical issues in its post-result services portal.