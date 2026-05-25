INDIA bloc to regroup at Lalu family function

PATNA: Leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc are expected to huddle up in Ghaziabad on May 27, where they will attend a special banquet being hosted to mark the first birthday of RJD chief and ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad’s grandson, Iraj Lalu Yadav.

Lalu, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi and their son, Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav, have already arrived in New Delhi ahead of the celebrations. Tejashwi is making arrangements for the banquet, which will be held at his sister Ragini’s residence.

Even though the event is being described as a strictly family affair, sources claim that Tejashwi has extended invitations for the event to several prominent Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sources claim RJD MPs, MLAs, MLCs and key office-bearers of the party have also been invited. RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, however, insists, “This is entirely a family function. It does not have any political significance.”

However, political observers suggest that Lalu wanted to convey a message of strength by bringing opposition leaders together on a single platform.