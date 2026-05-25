Insider track | President Murmu offers governance mantra

President Droupadi Murmu used her recent interaction with 2024-batch IAS officers at Rashtrapati Bhawan to deliver a balanced lesson in administrative temperament. Addressing officers who called on her and who are serving as Assistant Secretaries across Union Ministries, the President urged them to remain compassionate and inclusive without allowing emotion to overwhelm judgment. Her formulation was simple: Be sensitive, but not sentimental. Murmu reminded the young officers: “Your sensitivity will be the measure of your commitment to inclusivity. You have to blend compassion with rationality and you need to be sensitive without being sentimental and while following the rule, you should not lose sight of the larger objectives.”