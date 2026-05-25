Iran peace deal in sight but not rushing it, says Trump

NEW DELHI: The US and Iran on Sunday appeared to edge closer to a breakthrough agreement that could end months of conflict in West Asia, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and imposing fresh curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme, even as differences persisted over uranium enrichment and regional control.

US President Donald Trump said negotiations were progressing in a “constructive manner” and insisted Tehran “must understand” that it cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Trump also confirmed the US blockade linked to the ongoing conflict would remain in place until a deal was reached.

The remarks came amid hectic parleys involving the US, Israel and Iran after three months of confrontation that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rattled global markets.

Earlier in the day, during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed a breakthrough is imminent. “There is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” he said.

Rubio said progress had been made over the past 48 hours on a framework that could stabilise the Strait of Hormuz.