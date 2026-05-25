Iran peace deal in sight but not rushing it, says Trump

NEW DELHI: The US and Iran on Sunday appeared to edge closer to a breakthrough agreement that could end months of conflict in West Asia, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and imposing fresh curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme, even as differences persisted over uranium enrichment and regional control.
US President Donald Trump said negotiations were progressing in a “constructive manner” and insisted Tehran “must understand” that it cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Trump also confirmed the US blockade linked to the ongoing conflict would remain in place until a deal was reached.
The remarks came amid hectic parleys involving the US, Israel and Iran after three months of confrontation that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rattled global markets.
Earlier in the day, during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed a breakthrough is imminent. “There is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” he said.
Rubio said progress had been made over the past 48 hours on a framework that could stabilise the Strait of Hormuz.
The US administration has repeatedly maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains its central objective. “Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said. “The ultimate goal is to make sure Iran could never have a nuclear weapon.”
According to Axios, CNN and The New York Times reports, negotiators are finalising a 60-day ceasefire arrangement that would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a window for broader negotiations over dismantling parts of Iran’s nuclear programme.
However, conflicting messages from Iran suggested major disagreements remain unresolved. The Iranian Embassy in Delhi said Tehran has the right to “peaceful use of nuclear science and technology” and that “Iran will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognised right”.
Iranian state media also disputed Trump’s claim that the Strait would be fully reopened under the proposed arrangement.
I love India and PM Modi: Trump
Trump on Sunday made a surprise live video appearance at an event in Delhi attended by Rubio, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and asserting that India-US ties had “never been closer”.
Speaking on a giant screen installed at the event marking the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, Trump described himself as a “big fan” of the Indian Prime Minister.
“I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He’s my friend,” Trump said during the virtual address.