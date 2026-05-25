Jhakhand police rope in surrendered Naxals to neutralise IEDs in Saranda

RANCHI: Although Saranda is on the verge of becoming free from Maoist influence, the threat posed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) continues to loom large. Thousands of IEDs are believed to have been planted across the forest region by Maoists to obstruct the movement of security forces.

Notably, 25 senior Maoist commanders and members of the ‘strike squad’ operating under Central Committee members Misir Besra alias Sagar Ji and Asim Mandal in the Saranda region surrendered before the police in Ranchi on Thursday. Terming it a historic day, police officials said the Naxal problem will take a turn and soon come to an end.

According to police sources, even Maoist cadres themselves are unaware of the exact locations where many of these explosives were planted, as the task was reportedly carried out by a senior Central Technical Committee member and explosives expert, Tech Vishwanath, who recently surrendered before the Telangana Police.